IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

    07:40

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01

  • Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

    04:40

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29
  • Now Playing

    Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

    04:51

  • Chef José Andrés: 'We go to them. Why? Because they can’t come to us'

    07:15

  • Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move

    08:42

  • FEMA: 'Laser-focused' in FL after 'storm of really epic proportions'

    06:58

  • PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’

    09:18

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances

    05:06

  • In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"

    06:10

  • Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent

    03:28

  •  Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

    05:17

  • Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

    07:22

  • Wild new book details how Proud Boys take orders from Trump’s rhetoric

    05:17

  •  Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.

    06:00

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

    07:43

  • Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’

    05:03

  • Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’

    06:44

Ali Velshi

Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

03:46

The environmental justice movement sprang from a protest in Warren County, North Carolina in the early 1980s. A small, predominantly Black community was designated as the dumping site for a hazardous waste landfill. The landfill would store thousands of tons of PCB-contaminated soil. But when the truckloads of tainted soil began to arrive at the site - hundreds of protesters showed up to oppose the injustice. Dollie Burwell was one of the leaders of the protest. She’s been credited as the “mother of the movement”. Ultimately, Burwell and her fellow activists lost the fight against the 22-acre dump. But 40 years later, the EPA announced the creation of a high-level office dedicated to environmental justice and civil rights.Oct. 2, 2022

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

    07:40

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01

  • Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

    04:40

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29
  • Now Playing

    Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

    04:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All