  • Olivia Troye: "It was a culture of fear in the White House”

    DOJ seeking domestic terror sentencing enhancement for Jan. 6 rioter

    DOJ filing supports January 6th Committee request for Meadows testimony

  • Context of Trump inaction on January 6th comes under scrutiny in next hearing

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service

  • Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

  • Secret Service denies ‘maliciously’ deleting Jan. 5 & 6 texts but expert finds this ‘very suspect’

  • Report: Fulton County DA sends ‘target’ letters to Trump allies in Georgia

  • Patrick Byrne, former Overstock CEO, testifies before Jan. 6 committee

  • Dispelling Trump's Radical Spell Before 2024

  • Trump’s Secret Service in question

  • Losing again: MAGA 'hearsay' defense crashes as officer confirms Trump tried to join violent march

  • Indicted Trump aide Bannon's Hail Mary gets fact-checked by House investigator

  • Indicted Trump coup plotter runs from voting machine plot he admitted

  • Watchdog says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6

  • Guilty?: Prosecutor outlines "broad" criminal case against Trump beyond Jan. 6

  • Go after Trump: DOJ vets press Biden-Garland DOJ over slow probe

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin details what to expect during next primetime Jan. 6 hearing

  • 'Somebody's lying': Secret Service accused of deleting key text messages from Jan. 5 and 6

  • Trump's negligent inaction on January 6th may have been criminal: McQuade

Ali Velshi

DOJ seeking domestic terror sentencing enhancement for Jan. 6 rioter

The Department of Justice is arguing for the first time that a Jan. 6 rioter committed an act of domestic terrorism and is seeking to extend the sentencing. NBC News' Ryan Reilly explains the course of action the DOJ will take to reprimand Guy Reffitt, who was convicted of five charges for his role in the attack on the Capitol. July 17, 2022

