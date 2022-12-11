IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    'Russia is losing on every front' Ian Bremmer on what prisoner swap means for Russia

    05:40

  • The implications of a multinational force in Haiti

    00:44

  • Griner released, other Americans still detained in Russia

    01:44

  • Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing

    11:34

  • Video appears to show Brittney Griner boarding plane to U.S.

    02:05

  • Paul Whelan's brother says Biden made 'right decision' in bringing Griner home

    02:02

  • Why is Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout known as the ‘Merchant of Death’?

    02:25

  • Joe on Griner release: This is such wonderful, happy news

    02:56

  • Why wasn't Paul Whelan part of Brittney Griner swap?

    02:11

  • Biden, Griner's wife were in Oval Office, had conversation with Griner

    01:37

  • Brittney Griner freed as part of prisoner swap

    02:23

  • German police arrest dozens who allegedly plotted to overthrow government

    02:47

  • Time names Zelenskyy its 2022 'Person of the Year'

    06:19

  • Rescuers search for survivors after deadly mudslide in Colombia

    01:05

  • Never-before-heard Nelson Mandela tapes focus of new podcast

    06:18

  • Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police

    04:25

  • Sen. Peters on the importance of Biden's meeting with Macron

    11:47

  • 'A whole new day at the NATO alliance'

    03:50

  • Rep. Porter predicts Dems 'still being able to deliver' despite closely-divided House

    05:34

Ali Velshi

DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody

03:05

The Justice Department confirmed it has taken a suspect allegedly involved in the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988. NBC News' Ali Arouzi reports on how Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi came into U.S. custody for the deadliest terrorist attack in the United Kingdom's history nearly 34 years ago. Dec. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    'Russia is losing on every front' Ian Bremmer on what prisoner swap means for Russia

    05:40

  • The implications of a multinational force in Haiti

    00:44

  • Griner released, other Americans still detained in Russia

    01:44

  • Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing

    11:34

  • Video appears to show Brittney Griner boarding plane to U.S.

    02:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All