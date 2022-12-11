DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody

- Now Playing
DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody03:05
- UP NEXT
'Russia is losing on every front' Ian Bremmer on what prisoner swap means for Russia05:40
The implications of a multinational force in Haiti00:44
Griner released, other Americans still detained in Russia01:44
Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing11:34
Video appears to show Brittney Griner boarding plane to U.S.02:05
Paul Whelan's brother says Biden made 'right decision' in bringing Griner home02:02
Why is Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout known as the ‘Merchant of Death’?02:25
Joe on Griner release: This is such wonderful, happy news02:56
Why wasn't Paul Whelan part of Brittney Griner swap?02:11
Biden, Griner's wife were in Oval Office, had conversation with Griner01:37
Brittney Griner freed as part of prisoner swap02:23
German police arrest dozens who allegedly plotted to overthrow government02:47
Time names Zelenskyy its 2022 'Person of the Year'06:19
Rescuers search for survivors after deadly mudslide in Colombia01:05
Never-before-heard Nelson Mandela tapes focus of new podcast06:18
Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police04:25
Sen. Peters on the importance of Biden's meeting with Macron11:47
'A whole new day at the NATO alliance'03:50
Rep. Porter predicts Dems 'still being able to deliver' despite closely-divided House05:34
- Now Playing
DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody03:05
- UP NEXT
'Russia is losing on every front' Ian Bremmer on what prisoner swap means for Russia05:40
The implications of a multinational force in Haiti00:44
Griner released, other Americans still detained in Russia01:44
Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing11:34
Video appears to show Brittney Griner boarding plane to U.S.02:05
Play All