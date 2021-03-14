Doctor who diagnosed first confirmed COVID case in NYC reflects on the pandemic 1 year later

Dr. Angela Chen was only five months into her first post-residency job when she diagnosed the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York City, 10 days before the WHO named the coronavirus a pandemic. Dr. Chen joins Ali Velshi to discuss what her experience has been like on the frontlines and the tough decision she had to make to keep her son safe. She says, I will be “able to tell him when he is older, that if he is able to do good when the world is in disarray, and make a small impact, that you should do it and I hope that's the lesson that he takes away from this.”