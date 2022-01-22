Director of ND’s lone abortion clinic “not confident” they can stay open, pending SCOTUS ruling

Roe v. Wade may not make it to 50. As we mark the 49th anniversary of the landmark ruling on abortion rights, Roe v. Wade is at its most vulnerable. Ever since December, when the Supreme Court signaled a willingness to roll back abortion rights as we know it, pro-choice groups have been bracing themselves for the worse. “Come June, we may actually not have abortion access in this country,” says Tammi Kromenaker, an independent abortion provider and Director of Red River Women’s Clinic, the lone abortion clinic left in North Dakota. Meanwhile, anti-abortion groups are emboldened. Guttmacher Institute’s Elizabeth Nash has been following this for many years. “We’re to the point that there’s so much momentum behind abortion restrictions,” she says. “Now, we have a six-week Texas ban that is actually in effect and devastating access to care.”Jan. 22, 2022