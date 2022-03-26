IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dickerson: “We can do better than that in the United States, and yet it's still better than we've done in other circumstances” 

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Russian FM: “Very disturbing” the speed with which Russian reforms have fallen apart

    07:40

  • Ukrainian Parliament member: Putin “has experience using chemical weapons, so that would not be an overkill for him”

    05:55

  • Former UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband says Europe needs to “bulk up morally”

    03:48

  • Heather Conley: “We can’t be afraid that we’re going to provoke. President Putin is going to continue to escalate.”

    07:22

  • Plume of smoke seen in Lviv following massive explosion near city center

    02:16

  • Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen have served 1+ million meals in Ukraine: “The least we can do”

    06:40

  • On the ground in Mykolaiv, Ukraine: “Bodies piled up…Families just trying to identify their loved ones”

    04:59

  • Anne Applebaum: Authoritarianism is on the rise -- and democracies need to be better prepared for them

    06:04

  • Velshi: Other dictators are watching the war in Ukraine. How we react to Putin is crucial.

    05:08

  • Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”

    05:04

  • Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’

    07:48

  • Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives” 

    05:49

  • Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders

    04:49

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’

    06:16

  • Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.

    04:44

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

    06:32

  • Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

    06:31

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

    05:15

  • David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

    05:52

Ali Velshi

Dickerson: “We can do better than that in the United States, and yet it's still better than we've done in other circumstances” 

04:22

Atlantic Staff Writer, Caitlin Dickerson, says the U.S. commitment to taking in 100k Ukrainian Refugees is just a “drop in the bucket” but it’s far better than what was done for Syrian and Afghan refugees.March 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dickerson: “We can do better than that in the United States, and yet it's still better than we've done in other circumstances” 

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Russian FM: “Very disturbing” the speed with which Russian reforms have fallen apart

    07:40

  • Ukrainian Parliament member: Putin “has experience using chemical weapons, so that would not be an overkill for him”

    05:55

  • Former UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband says Europe needs to “bulk up morally”

    03:48

  • Heather Conley: “We can’t be afraid that we’re going to provoke. President Putin is going to continue to escalate.”

    07:22

  • Plume of smoke seen in Lviv following massive explosion near city center

    02:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All