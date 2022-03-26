Dickerson: “We can do better than that in the United States, and yet it's still better than we've done in other circumstances”
04:22
Share this -
copied
Atlantic Staff Writer, Caitlin Dickerson, says the U.S. commitment to taking in 100k Ukrainian Refugees is just a “drop in the bucket” but it’s far better than what was done for Syrian and Afghan refugees.March 26, 2022
Now Playing
Dickerson: “We can do better than that in the United States, and yet it's still better than we've done in other circumstances”
04:22
UP NEXT
Fmr. Russian FM: “Very disturbing” the speed with which Russian reforms have fallen apart
07:40
Ukrainian Parliament member: Putin “has experience using chemical weapons, so that would not be an overkill for him”
05:55
Former UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband says Europe needs to “bulk up morally”
03:48
Heather Conley: “We can’t be afraid that we’re going to provoke. President Putin is going to continue to escalate.”
07:22
Plume of smoke seen in Lviv following massive explosion near city center