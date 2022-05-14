IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

Ali Velshi

Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

Mitch McConnell led a delegation, which included Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas, to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.May 14, 2022

    Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

