Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators

As we approach the midterm elections, one thing is for certain: Democracy is in danger. But a group of Republicans want you to believe America is not actually a democracy, but a ‘Republic’. Constitutional law expert and host of the “Amarica’s Constitution” podcast Akhil Reed Amar says the United States is a combination of Republic and democracy and Republicans shouldn’t get it twisted. When they say that, it means "they want to take power away from the voters in the presidential election and relocate them to the public in state legislature." Aug. 20, 2022