Debating the validity of the Electoral College

The Electoral College has delivered five popular vote losers to the presidency - two in this century alone. The system doesn’t work, and lawmakers have been trying - and failing - to amend or abolish it since its inception. Today, most Americans are in favor of a popular vote system - if we can change the status quo. Akhil Reed Amar, a Supreme Court-cited constitutional scholar and Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University, joins Ali Velshi to discuss how we might move away from an elector-style federalist system towards something that, perhaps, reflects a fuller sense of democratic participation. Jan. 15, 2023