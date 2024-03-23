IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Death toll in Moscow concert attack rises as gunmen are detained, Kremlin says
March 23, 202401:29
Ali Velshi

Death toll in Moscow concert attack rises as gunmen are detained, Kremlin says

01:29

The death toll in the Moscow concert hall attack has risen past 130, according to Russian media, with the number expected to increase. Russian officials say 11 people were detained in connection to the attacks, including the four gunmen.March 23, 2024

