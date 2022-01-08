DC AG’s lawsuit against hate groups aims to hurt them “by taking their money away”

Washington, D.C.’s Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit last month against the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, two hate groups that he says “sought to overthrow our government.” More than 700 rioters have been arrested in connection to the January 6th insurrection, but Racine is going after their bank accounts with a civil lawsuit. “What we’re seeking to do is hurt the men and women in the organization who plotted, planted, participated in this insurrection.” Jan. 8, 2022