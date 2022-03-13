David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

David Miliband, Fmr. U.K. Foreign Secretary and President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, says all European countries need to fulfill their responsibility in hosting refugees. It’s time to remove the stigma that hosting refugees is a burden, and instead draw on 40 years of data that show that those who are forced to flee their home country become productive members of society when given the opportunity to “integrate and contribute.”March 13, 2022