David Miliband on war crimes in Ukraine: “Accountability can be slow – but it’s essential”

In many conflict zones around the world, those in power are abusing their power – and disregarding international law. “I believe we’re living in a growing age of impunity,” says David Miliband, the former U.K. Foreign Secretary and the current President and CEO of the key humanitarian aid group International Rescue Committee. Social media and technology has made it possible to document the war in Ukraine in real time. “That’s the first step towards accountability,” Miliband says. “We need to get into the minds of those in combat that they will be held to justice.”April 9, 2022