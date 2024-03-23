David Miliband: Gaza famine a ‘failure of humanity’

After months of unrelenting war, people in Gaza are dying of starvation, and famine is projected to officially be declared in Gaza as soon as May, according to a UN-backed assessment released this week. Without immediate intervention, UN estimates warn that Gaza could witness over 200 deaths per day, solely due to hunger. Many aid workers say that famine is already taking hold and stress the need for immediate and substantial aid. “The first, second, and third best options are to use the land routes,” Miliband says. “An aid drop on a beach is a recipe for chaos.”March 23, 2024