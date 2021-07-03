Cynthia Alksne: Britney Spears ‘has fewer rights than your average prison inmate’

A judge denied Britney Spears' petition to remove her father Jamie from her conservatorship on Wednesday, resulting in an uproar from Britney supporters. Not long after that, the wealth management firm that was acting as the co-conservator of Spears' estate along with her father, filed a petition to withdraw from the arrangement. MSNBC Legal Analysts Cynthia Alksne and Kristen Gibbons Feden join Ali Velshi to explain how Britney Spears has been restricted from having any control over her life. Conservatorships are “for people who are never getting better,” says Alksne. “California’s going to have to look at what they’ve done.”