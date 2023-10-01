IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Crockett blasts Gaetz' vote to oust McCarthy: 'We are on an absolute roller coaster'

05:41

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss what influenced Democrats’ decision to agree to a last-minute spending deal to avert a government shutdown. “We didn’t come to [McCarthy’s] aid, we came to the American people’s,” Crockett says. They also discuss the futility of Matt Gaetz filing a motion to vacate against Kevin McCarthy. “He likes the attention… If you’re gonna do it, do it. But he loses all of his leverage,” Crockett tells Coleman, pointing out that no other candidate has the votes in the Republican party. “We will go 'round and 'round and 'round, and I honestly don't know who would want to step up and deal with this Republican compilation of members at this point in time. Even if someone wanted to be speaker before, I think that they would think twice.”Oct. 1, 2023

