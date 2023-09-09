CREW: Trump’s attorneys concede CO suit will stay in state court

A group of 6 voters backed by the nonprofit organization CREW has filed suit to bar Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado. According to the president and CEO of the organization, Noah Bookbinder, a law in Colorado confirms the legal standing of these voters and the case will move forward in state court against Trump’s wishes. He joins Ali Velshi to explain why the concerns of these voters is a “a different thing from somebody just going into federal court and just saying ’I believe this person to be disqualified under the Constitution, so I want them removed.’"Sept. 9, 2023