    Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’

    Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives” 

  • Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’

  • Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

  • Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

  • David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

  • Velshi: Most of us will never understand the plight of a refugee. They are all deserving of humanity

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

  • Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

  • As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

  • ‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border

  • Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment

  • Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads” 

  • Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”

  • Rep. Omar hopes for “a reckoning” in how we talk about white vs. Black & brown refugees

Ali Velshi

Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’

It's easy enough to find evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, but holding Vladimir Putin to account is a whole other story. The International Criminal Court has agreed to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine dating back to the invasion of Crimea in 2013, but as Professor of International Law at Yale Law School Oona Hathaway tells Ali Velshi, “Putin himself is not likely to stand trial.”March 19, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

