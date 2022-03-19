Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’
07:48
Share this -
copied
It's easy enough to find evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, but holding Vladimir Putin to account is a whole other story. The International Criminal Court has agreed to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine dating back to the invasion of Crimea in 2013, but as Professor of International Law at Yale Law School Oona Hathaway tells Ali Velshi, “Putin himself is not likely to stand trial.”March 19, 2022
Now Playing
Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’
07:48
UP NEXT
Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives”
05:49
Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders
04:49
Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’
06:16
Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.
04:44
Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’