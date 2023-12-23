IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

    13:42

  • ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

    09:05

  • After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

    10:43

  •  The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

    13:29

  • Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his ‘political persecution’ claims in new speech

    06:56

  • Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

    03:43

  • 'They are going to arrest people who get abortions': The true intentions of ending Roe

    11:01

  • Andrew Kirtzman: The key to understanding the ‘catastrophic fall’ of Rudy Giuliani

    04:51

  • 'The plans have been hatched': How a second Trump term can upend government on Day One

    17:25

  • The $101 million prize to change the way we age

    10:28

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are ‘opposite of being fiscally responsible’ and ‘pro-life’

    10:10

  • J Street: Settler violence in West Bank not aligned with Jewish values

    08:46

  • At least 6 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee, leaving homes destroyed

    02:48

  • ‘It’s not happening in the way it needs to’: Sen. Van Hollen on ‘conditions’ for military aid to Israel

    09:30

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin calls out Trump and Elise Stefanik for anti-semitism hypocrisy

    08:53

  • Trump doubles down on ‘dictator for one day’ comments in new speech at New York gala

    03:34

  • ‘Absolutely frightening’: New details on Trump’s plan to build ‘loyalty-first’ Cabinet

    15:52

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

    09:39

  •  Fmr. Palestinian peace negotiator: Palestinians should choose their own leaders

    07:43

Ali Velshi

Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

06:38

It’s a challenge to count the number of dead in an active warzone. Ali Velshi walks us through the process and mechanisms used by NBC News to verify and keep a tally.Dec. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

    13:42

  • ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

    09:05

  • After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

    10:43

  •  The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

    13:29

  • Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his ‘political persecution’ claims in new speech

    06:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All