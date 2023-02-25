Col. Yevgeny Vindman: Russian leaders will never escape accountability

Col. (Ret.) Yevgeny Vindman has been to Ukraine six times since last summer, visiting devastated cities and investigating war crimes on behalf of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group. He says that holding senior Russian leaders accountable for war crimes will be a long term process, and he points to WWII prosecutions that Germany tried as recently as last year. “At this stage, the investigation is the most important thing,” Vindman says, adding that collecting evidence is crucial at this stage. “They can never escape accountability no matter how long it takes.”Feb. 25, 2023