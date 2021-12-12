IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

CO Secretary of State: Election deniers in office are like arsonists overseeing a fire dept.

05:25

The Big Lie is turning into The Big Threat, according to Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold. She joins Ali Velshi to explain why the prospect of election deniers and conspiracy theorists looking to fill Secretary of State positions across the country should really scare the American voter.Dec. 12, 2021

