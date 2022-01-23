CO Secretary of State: Attacks on American confidence and elections are “getting worse”

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is taking democratic matters into her own hands and personally fighting for the safety of elections in her state. Just this week, her office has filed a lawsuit against an election official who neglected her duty to keep their county’s election protected to prevent her from holding that position again. She joins Ali Velshi to explain what is working well in her state and what is worrying her about the Big Lie.Jan. 23, 2022