Climate Crisis: The impact of the record breaking marine heatwave

As we enter an El Niño weather pattern - a system of unusually high ocean surface temperatures - the impacts on our heating oceans are severe. The global average ocean temperature hit an all time high in April, and continues to break records almost daily. One of the impacts of warming oceans is the harm caused to marine ecosystems. We're seeing coral reefs bleach and die, and mass fish die-offs. Warmer oceans contribute to stronger storms, hurricanes, and cyclones, and facilitate more evaporation. And these extreme storms dump more rain - just look at the flooding that has occurred around the world in the last few days.July 16, 2023