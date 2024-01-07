Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence

The news of Claudine Gay's resignation as Harvard's president has sparked anger among those who say the university yielded to pressure from right-wing billionaires. Many argue that the orchestrated effort by the far-right to remove Harvard's first Black president is part of a broader history of undermining Black credentials. Joining Ali Velshi to discuss Gay's forced resignation and its implications for academia are scholars Eddie Glaude Jr., a professor in the African American Studies Department at Princeton University, and Jelani Cobb, a staff writer at the New Yorker and the dean of Columbia Journalism School.Jan. 7, 2024