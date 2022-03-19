Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders

On the borders of Poland and the Baltic states, civilian convoys of supplies are coordinating with the Ukrainian army. Blue/Yellow, a Lithuania-based NGO founded by filmmaker Jonas Ohman has been working to support Ukraine since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. On Friday, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov declared that any vehicles carrying “military supplies” in Ukraine would be considered "legitimate targets" for Russian strikes. “It's a dilemma,” says Blue/Yellow founder Jonas Ohman. “We need coverage. We need people knowing [what we do] because we are solely living from the support of the people, from ordinary citizens, from companies... We have learned over the years what we can be open with, and where we should be more quiet.”March 19, 2022