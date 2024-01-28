CIA chief talking with Qatari and Israeli officials over possible hostage release

- Now Playing
CIA chief talking with Qatari and Israeli officials over possible hostage release02:35
WCNSF: Gaza’s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family04:37
'Everyday it gets harder; it feels like nobody cares': Mandana Dayani meets with families of hostages held by Hamas04:43
Fmr. Israeli diplomat on ICJ Ruling: “It was a stern warning”04:21
Pediatrician on Crisis in Gaza: “I ran out of words to describe this”07:33
ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza05:35
'The last great hope': CIA Director enroute to broker Israel-Hamas hostage release deal03:51
Haass: 'Biden has to acknowledge that Bibi Netanyahu isn't a partner; his agenda is all about Bibi'04:40
'A big part of that is Trump' Rep. Himes on why Congress has not passed a border deal06:24
Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’04:40
Lemire: McConnell's admitting Trump doesn't want this border security deal04:41
Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’07:22
Netanyahu 'putting his own political skin above the hostages': Sen. Chris Van Hollen06:02
Iran accuses Israel of Syria strike that killed five military advisers03:11
Good chance Netanyahu may not be Israeli PM by year's end, expert says06:07
Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’02:30
Andrea Mitchell: Frustrating is mounting between Biden and Netanyahu07:23
Bernie Sanders: Netanyahu telling Biden, ‘Screw you’ on Gaza de-escalation07:17
Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’06:03
Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence09:22
