  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Girls Who Code” Book Series

  • Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.

    Chris Miller: “Microchips are the new oil”

    FL State Rep. Rayner: “The ability to evacuate is a privilege"

  • John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets ‘pushed into a corner’

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

  • Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

  • Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

  • Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

  • Chef José Andrés: 'We go to them. Why? Because they can’t come to us'

  • Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move

  • FEMA: 'Laser-focused' in FL after 'storm of really epic proportions'

  • PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances

  • In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"

  • Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent

  •  Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

  • Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

Ali Velshi

Chris Miller: “Microchips are the new oil”

In the wake of OPEC’s shocking decision to slash oil production, it might seem farfetched to consider that something else could be more significant on the world stage, but according to Chris Miller’s new book “Chip Wars” that is the truth. Microchips. They are in literally everything – from missiles to the smartphone sitting beside you – and our reliance on them is not stopping anytime soon. So what to do? President Biden has increased funding into domestic production on these chips, but China has a lead right now. It’s truly a ‘Chip War’.Oct. 8, 2022

