Chris Miller: “Microchips are the new oil”

In the wake of OPEC’s shocking decision to slash oil production, it might seem farfetched to consider that something else could be more significant on the world stage, but according to Chris Miller’s new book “Chip Wars” that is the truth. Microchips. They are in literally everything – from missiles to the smartphone sitting beside you – and our reliance on them is not stopping anytime soon. So what to do? President Biden has increased funding into domestic production on these chips, but China has a lead right now. It’s truly a ‘Chip War’.Oct. 8, 2022