Chef José Andrés: ‘Sometimes a plate of food is the beginning of a better tomorrow’

The UN World Food Programme estimates that some 60% of Ukrainians are worried about finding enough to eat. Chef José Andrés and his organization World Central Kitchen have been on the frontlines feeding as many people as they can – from almost 2,000 distribution centers in Ukraine and neighboring countries – since the start of the invasion, immediately reporting to the areas in greatest need. “We bring food to the hungry and we bring water to the thirsty…we were in Bucha within hours.” He joins Maria Teresa Kumar to share his team’s mission and explain the dangers they face while serving in a warzone, including literally being in the line of fire, unclear on when the next missile could hit. April 16, 2022