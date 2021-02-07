Charles Blow on the Black vote: “The power that Black people have now is slightly illusory”

Charles Blow, Columnist for the New York Times and the author of “The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto,” talks to Ali Velshi about what it means to have true political power. ”Black Power is when “you're able to shape the conversation and shape the policy direction of this country, and you're not just existing on the margins.” Blow argues for re-migration to the South, and points to Georgia as an example of how that state’s growth in the Black population is shifting electoral power, “You don’t have to reach a majority to have a real impact.”