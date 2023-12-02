Charles Blow calls for ‘reverse’ Great Migration for Black Americans to increase political capital

In his new HBO documentary “South to Black Power,” author and journalist Charles Blow argues that the way for Black Americans to achieve more political power in this country is to continue and expand a trend of moving to Southern states that already have large populations of Black people. As someone who moved to the South and became an elected official, State Rep. Justin Jones (D-TN) shares his perspective, discovering “state houses are the front lines of democracy.”Dec. 2, 2023