Challenging Donald Trump’s qualification for election from your email inbox

Legal scholars say Donald Trump is ineligible from holding office again, and now there's a movement to make sure he doesn't. Attorney, columnist for the MSNBC Daily newsletter, and host of "The Dean Obeidallah Show” Dean Obeidallah joins Ali Velshi to break down just how easy it is to join in on the effort to disqualify Trump from running by way of the 14th amendment. “You don't dismiss the First Amendment. We don't dismiss the second, we can't dismiss the 14th amendment. This is part of the Constitution,” Obeidallah says. Write an email to your state election officials “urging them to consider the issue now.”Aug. 26, 2023