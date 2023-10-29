IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Challenges of Life in Gaza before this War

Challenges of Life in Gaza before this War

Due to restrictions placed on travel to and from Gaza, most Americans don’t have a view of life inside its borders. In the Fall of 2019, Ali Velshi traveled on assignment to the Gaza Strip to report on what life is like for civilians there. “I grew up in this blockade,” says Majd Mashharawi, a young entrepreneur who founded a solar energy company in Gaza. Since the war in 2006, civilians there only have on average “3-6 hours of electricity a day.” Mashharawi’s aim was to soften the impact of the crisis and Gaza’s limited ability to generate electricity from its single fuel-powered generating station. She gave Ali a window into what daily life was like for Gazans – studying by candlelight and rationing water, with travel outside the borders nearly an impossibility.Oct. 29, 2023

    Challenges of Life in Gaza before this War

