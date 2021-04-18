CEOs claiming they’re “not in the business of partisan politics” are gaslighting

Errin Haines, Editor at large for The 19th, and Jelani Cobb, staff writer for The New Yorker, join Ali Velshi to discuss how corporations have been playing politics, and their varied reaction to discriminatory voting legislation. “These are companies saying they do or don't want to be involved in the voting rights issue, but the idea that they're not involved in politics, we know that is simply not true,” says Haines. Cobb added that the contentious 2020 election muddied “the boundaries to make it seem that voting rights is somehow an issue that's in dispute or something that is on the table where reasonable people can have different positions on it. That's not the case.”