Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup: “We’re just in a crisis at this point”

Nancy Northup, the president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, joins Anand Giridharadas to talk about the acts of civil disobedience and defiance in Texas, including a “courageous” op-ed from a doctor who continues to treat patients, and what comes next in the fight for abortion rights. “The people in Texas are hurting” and having to leave the state to get access for procedures they need. “We’re just in a crisis at this point.”Sept. 19, 2021