Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup: If Roe falls, “there will be no stopping ground” 

The future of abortion rights remains bleak after a Supreme Court hearing this week. The conservative majority signaled that they’re willing to uphold Mississippi’s law, which bans abortion after 15 weeks. That would essentially do away with the precedent set by Roe v. Wade back in 1973. Concerns are high, especially about the Court’s three newest justices. “The Court’s integrity is on the line,” says Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup. “A change of composition, a change of outcome. That’s not how the rule of law works.”Dec. 4, 2021