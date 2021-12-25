Can Biden’s spending plan still be transformational?
While negotiations are still ongoing, it’s becoming clear that some of the most transformational elements of Biden’s Build Back Better plan are likely to get cut from any final version that gets put to a vote. Ali Velshi speaks to Brookings’ Dr. Andre Perry about the parts of the plan that people stand to benefit from the most and the need for direct investment in communities of color.Dec. 25, 2021
