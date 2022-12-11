IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A rarely discussed inflation driver: corporate profits

    06:15
  • Now Playing

    Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: When things get messy with Israel, America backs off its support for Palestinians 

    04:51

  • Mary Trump: GOP isn’t denouncing Trump because ‘they created this monster’

    05:58

  • Michael Cohen: Trump’ core supporters are “maggots that just refuse to step away”

    06:14

  • DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody

    03:05

  • Luttig: SCOTUS appears to have no appetite for Independent Legislature Theory

    09:06

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Safran Foer on “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” 

    11:11

  • Fmr. CIA Director Brennan: “There are some countries that I wouldn’t travel to”

    05:44

  • Velshi: Whelan begged Trump to get him out of Russia. Trump stayed silent.

    06:43

  • Sharp surge in LGBTQ+ threats linked to orchestrated campaign by far-right

    07:40

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill 

    04:42

  • NYC Mayor Adams’ controversial new policy on mental illness

    07:01

  • Velshi: We need to do something for mentally ill people, not to them

    06:17

  • Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own 

    05:57

  • Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police

    04:25

  • #TheVelshiBannedBookClub: “The Tempest” with Margaret Atwood

    07:35

  • The Doctor vs. The Attorney General: The fight for patient privacy and abortion rights in Indiana

    07:51

  •  In new memoir, truth crusader Maria Ressa takes aim at social media

    06:33

  • Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

    04:25

Ali Velshi

Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam

07:16

With recent Russian strikes against Ukraine’s power grid – leaving millions without power or heat – calls to establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russia’s top leadership have been gaining traction. Oona Hathaway, Director of the Yale Law School Center for Global Legal Challenges, was at the Hague this week, where “a lot of details are still being worked out,” but so far, the U.S. is not getting involved in the conversation. “I think it’s best if other nations take the lead on this for now…The U.S. has not always been the biggest fan of international justice.”Dec. 11, 2022

  • A rarely discussed inflation driver: corporate profits

    06:15
  • Now Playing

    Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: When things get messy with Israel, America backs off its support for Palestinians 

    04:51

  • Mary Trump: GOP isn’t denouncing Trump because ‘they created this monster’

    05:58

  • Michael Cohen: Trump’ core supporters are “maggots that just refuse to step away”

    06:14

  • DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody

    03:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All