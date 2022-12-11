Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam

With recent Russian strikes against Ukraine’s power grid – leaving millions without power or heat – calls to establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russia’s top leadership have been gaining traction. Oona Hathaway, Director of the Yale Law School Center for Global Legal Challenges, was at the Hague this week, where “a lot of details are still being worked out,” but so far, the U.S. is not getting involved in the conversation. “I think it’s best if other nations take the lead on this for now…The U.S. has not always been the biggest fan of international justice.”Dec. 11, 2022