Caitlin Dickerson on the Biden administration’s struggle to develop a coherent immigration policy

Caitlin Dickerson is a Staff Writer for The Atlantic who’s been covering immigration for three administrations. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the Biden administration’s struggle to develop a coherent immigration policy. “The last time our immigration laws were updated was in 1996…it's a different world in Central America.” She added that, “All these things that are asylum laws were built to protect against violence and persecution and untenable living standards, those are things that have become commonplace throughout Central America.“