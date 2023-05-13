IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Caitlin Dickerson: Focusing on migrant numbers alone is misleading 

    07:57
Ali Velshi

Caitlin Dickerson: Focusing on migrant numbers alone is misleading 

07:57

With the lifting of pandemic-era border restrictions, the chaos that was widely predicted to erupt at the border failed to materialize. 2023 Pulitzer-prize winning immigration reporter Caitlin Dickerson of the Atlantic says focusing on migrant numbers in a vacuum fails to take into account that many migrants end up finding jobs within days of arrival. “Clearly Americans are benefiting from services they’re providing,” says Dickerson. “It’s up to us as journalists to be a little more sophisticated in the way that we cover it and make sure that we're not playing into the sort of fear mongering over pre existing issues.”May 13, 2023

