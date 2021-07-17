Buttigieg: It’s Washington that seems to have a problem with human infrastructure

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is set to hit the Senate next week. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sits down with Ali Velshi in Oregon to talk about the hurdles and why we’re looking at two bills instead of one. He says Republicans didn’t seem to object to human infrastructure initiatives like elder care, child care and parental leave on their own merits, just the idea that it’s infrastructure. “Now it’s in a different package. Let’s see if they vote for it.” Buttigieg also stresses the importance of undoing damage of the past by making sure the process is inclusive. “Voices of those who have been most excluded have to be in the lead of shaping solutions.”