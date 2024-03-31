IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore
March 31, 202411:13

  • ‘We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health’: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

    16:25

  • GOP billionaires v democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05

  • UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers

    06:47
  • Now Playing

    Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore

    11:13
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base

    07:50

  • 'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05

  • 'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

    07:42

  • ‘Nothing here but hot air’: Former colleague on Adeel Mangi smear campaign

    09:16

  • Trump spokesperson defends his post showing image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck

    07:27

  • Trump prepares for critical day in hush money hearing and $464 million bond deadline

    08:01

  • For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently

    03:44

  • Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections

    08:45

  • Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?

    03:46

  • Re-reading George Orwell’s ‘1984’ 

    13:56

  • David Miliband: Gaza famine a ‘failure of humanity’

    06:29

  • Unnecessary surgeries instead of abortion: 'It’s real life. It's no longer science fiction'

    12:58

  • Trump, TikTok, Truth Social, and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor

    05:49

  • What to know about the group believed to be behind the Moscow concert attacks

    01:20

  • Death toll in Moscow concert attack rises as gunmen are detained, Kremlin says

    01:29

  • Why VP Kamala Harris’ Visit to Planned Parenthood Is So Historic – Even For Dems

    04:43

Ali Velshi

Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore

11:13

Following the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins Ali Velshi to discuss the timeline and cost for the rebuild, the collapse's effect on the local and national economy, and what the Biden Administration is doing to prevent similar disasters in the future.March 31, 2024

  • ‘We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health’: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

    16:25

  • GOP billionaires v democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05

  • UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers

    06:47
  • Now Playing

    Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore

    11:13
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base

    07:50

  • 'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All