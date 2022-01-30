IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Breyer’s replacement will be “incredibly important,” says top reproductive rights advocate

04:45

Retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer may not be the first judge you think of when the topic of abortion rights comes up, but Nancy Northup, the President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights has called him a “great champion” of reproductive rights. Breyer authored many important abortion rights decisions from the past 20 years and Northup says that “we’re definitely going to be missing him on the court.” As the fate of Roe v. Wade remains in doubt, Breyer’s replacement may play a key role in the years ahead. “It’s gonna be somebody of a new generation, it’s gonna be somebody who is a woman, it’s gonna be somebody who’s a black woman,” she says. “And that is bringing an entirely different experience…and that is important and good.”Jan. 30, 2022

