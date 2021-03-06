Brennan Center’s Myrna Perez: new voting restrictions show the GOP’s “anxiety over the browning of America"

Republican state legislatures are working to stifle the vote of millions of Americans across this country. The laws being proposed, some which have passed, seek to limit and restrict voting drastically. Myrna Perez, the director of the voting rights and elections program at NYU's Brennan Center for Justice, joins Ali Velshi to discuss this problematic trend. She says these restrictions make it “very clear that some politicians are choosing to restrict who can participate rather than competing for votes.”