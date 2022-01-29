Bremmer: Ukraine’s President is “a lot more concerned about a potential incursion or invasion” than he’s letting on 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group & GZERO Media says Ukrainian President Zelensky is worried that his banks will have a major run, forcing his economy to implode if he takes an alarmist approach to the current situation with Russia. Even though he is privately begging NATO allies for more equipment as fast as humanly possible, sounding like someone far more concerned about a potential incursion or invasion than what he's been saying publicly. Putin may have calculated that NATO would be less in sync in this moment of change, leaving Ukraine vulnerable, but, says Bremmer, “so far, that has not been the case at all.”Jan. 29, 2022

