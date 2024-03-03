Brand new report reveals widening voter participation gap due to gutting of Voting Rights Act

A new report from the Brennan Center for Justice details the growing racial voter gap as Black voter participation has gone down since the Supreme Court dealt a major blow to the Voting Rights Act in 2013. For decades after the Voting Rights Act of 1965, there was a steady trend toward voting equality, but since the decision in Shelby County v. Holder gutted protections for voters in states with a history of discrimination, that positive trend has reversed. “This is not speculation,” says Brennan Center President and CEO Michael Waldman. “These voter suppression laws actually do suppress the vote.” “The solution is, pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and get this thing before it gets even worse,” says Charles Coleman Jr. “You can, as a Congress, do something about this, if you really care about it.”March 3, 2024