Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present

“The Nazi Conspiracy,” the newest page-turner from best-selling authors Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch, reveals a Nazi plot to assassinate F.D.R., Stalin, and Churchill while the three leaders met in Tehran. While it is not hyperbolic to say that a successful assassination would have changed the course of humanity as we know it, “The Nazi Conspiracy” turns to history to explain the present. “Why are we still fighting Nazis in 2023?” asks Meltzer, “because they never left.” Meltzer’s work has been targeted for bans by right wing groups taking cues from earlier authoritarian movements – including children's’ books like ‘I am Rosa Parks’ and ‘I am Martin Luther King Jr.’ “When you see a banned book, buy another,” says Meltzer. “If we don’t tell stories like this, we just live it again and again.”Feb. 12, 2023

