IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken meets with Palestinian leader during unannounced visit

    02:47

  • Fire breaks out after airstrike on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp

    00:49

  • Palestinians search for survivors after airstrike in Khan Younis

    00:41

  • Blinken fears cease-fire would allow Hamas to 'regroup and repeat' attack

    02:44

  • Blinken shares condolences for U.N. workers killed in Gaza

    01:15

  • Gazans receiving medical treatment in Israel are now stuck as war continues

    04:14

  • Scenes outside Gaza hospital after Israel strikes ambulance near entrance

    01:01

  • An exclusive inside-look at Israel's 'Oasis of Peace'

    02:24

  • American trapped in Gaza for weeks recalls crossing into Egypt

    05:39

  • Obama says it is 'hard to be hopeful' amid Israel-Hamas war 

    04:03

  • Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war

    02:58

  • Biden visits Maine to pay respects to victims of Lewiston mass shooting

    01:55

  • Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks

    02:18

  • Tension between US and Israel over calls for humanitarian 'pause'

    03:33

  • Scottish first minister describes trauma of in-laws' time trapped in Gaza

    00:54

  • Full Panel: Biden ‘backtracking’ position on Israel because of response from public

    08:32

  • ‘Unprecedented’ U.S. Reaper drones flying over Gaza to aid hostage recovery efforts

    02:28

  • Civilians in Gaza trapped in a ‘siege within a siege’: Oxfam America CEO

    06:56

  • Palestinian American aid worker speaks about living through airstrikes in Gaza

    07:18

Ali Velshi

Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’

04:20

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a visit to the occupied West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken made it clear that Palestinians “must not be forcibly displaced.”Nov. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken meets with Palestinian leader during unannounced visit

    02:47

  • Fire breaks out after airstrike on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp

    00:49

  • Palestinians search for survivors after airstrike in Khan Younis

    00:41

  • Blinken fears cease-fire would allow Hamas to 'regroup and repeat' attack

    02:44

  • Blinken shares condolences for U.N. workers killed in Gaza

    01:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All