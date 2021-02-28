Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: what’s good for Black America is also good for the rest of America

Black Futures Lab’s Alicia Garza is the co-founder of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and a contributor to the best-selling "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of Africa America 1619-2019,’ as well as the author of ‘The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart.” She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the continued fight for racial equality in America and the constant myth that white Americans have to suffer in order for Black Americans to prosper. Says Garza, this is about “unrigging the rules that have been rigged for generations…to the disparity of all of us.”