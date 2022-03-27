Bill Browder: Russians are “effectively hostages to Vladimir Putin” as sanctions take effect

William Browder is the man behind the Magnitsky Act, which led to the first set of serious sanctions levied against Russian oligarchs for their human rights abuses. Sanctions have now been imposed against a wide swath of Russian elites and state-run businesses, destroying the Russian economy. And that economic pain has trickled down to average Russian citizens. “They are all effectively hostages to Vladimir Putin,” says Browder. But as Vladimir Putin continues his unprovoked war against Russia, Browder thinks more needs to be done. “It’s unfortunate that Russian people have to suffer but Ukrainian people are dying right now and we have to do everything that we possibly can to put pressure on Putin.”March 27, 2022