Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a long-proven record of suppressing dissent from anyone who opposes his regime. Among those who have been suppressed is political activist Vladimir Kara-Murza. He was jailed in April 2022 after publicly calling out Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine for exactly what it is. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi spoke with Bill Browder, a close friend and colleague of Kara-Murza who has seen first-hand Putin’s willingness to punish dissent, about the activist’s plight.Sept. 17, 2023