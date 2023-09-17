IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia

 date 2023-09-17

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a long-proven record of suppressing dissent from anyone who opposes his regime. Among those who have been suppressed is political activist Vladimir Kara-Murza. He was jailed in April 2022 after publicly calling out Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine for exactly what it is. MSNBC's Ali Velshi spoke with Bill Browder, a close friend and colleague of Kara-Murza who has seen first-hand Putin's willingness to punish dissent, about the activist's plight.Sept. 17, 2023

